Possible tornado whips through Spring area
Possible tornado spotted at State Highway 99 just west of 45.

SPRING, TX (KTRK) --
A possible tornado touched down near Spring Monday morning as severe weather moved through the area.

Trees were snapped and uprooted, and a highway sign knocked down. Witnesses shot video of what we believe to be the tornado that caused the destruction.

As the cell passed by Spring, a funnel cloud passed over Highway 99 and I-45. It snapped the tops out of several trees and knocked over signs as it crossed the roadway. Fortunately there were no homes or businesses in the path of the storm.

Sherry Kincaid was caught out in the rain when the storm passed over.

"It was raining a lot and blowing, I mean hard," she said. "It got really dark and it was really windy and I texted my son I said, 'Oh my God, it's really dark, I think that tornado is close by,' He goes, 'Nooo.'"

But clearly something was close by, proven by debris littering the entrance ramp to Highway 99.
Possible tornado spotted off Hwy 99 in the Spring area



Ian Kincaid said, "You could tell because, you know, the bushes and everything were flying over the place, but it wasn't really anything major. I've seen worse."

The storm cell passed by very quickly and as far as we have heard, there are no serious reports of damage in Spring or The Woodlands.
