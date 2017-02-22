Deputies are investigating a shooting in north Harris County after they say a woman was shot in the cheek.Officer say the woman was visiting her boyfriend who drives an 18-wheeler at the truck stop in the 1500 block of north Sam Houston Parkway just after 1am.She left briefly to get food, and that's when deputies say a man ran alongside her car and fired several shots.She drove back to her boyfriend where they called 911.Investigators have blocked off an area near the scene at the Candlewood Suites where her black car was parked with the windows and tire shot out.The woman was taken to the hospital. She is expected to be okay.Eyewitness News reporter Courtney Fischer is following this developing story throughout the morning.There's no word on a motive or possible suspect.