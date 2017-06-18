NEWS

1 arrested after vehicle strikes pedestrians in London causing "a number of casualties"

Vehicle strikes pedestrians on London road. (KTRK)

LONDON --
A vehicle struck pedestrians on a north London road early Monday morning, causing several casualties, police said. One person has been arrested.

Sky News reported that police said the incident happened after worshippers were leaving the Finsbury Park mosque after prayers.

Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20 a.m. Monday (BST). The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident.



No other details were immediately available.

Earlier this month, a van veered into pedestrians on London Bridge, setting off vehicle and knife attacks that killed eight people and wounded many others on the bridge and in the nearby Borough Market area. Three Muslim extremists who carried out the attack were killed by police.

