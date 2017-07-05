Soaring temperatures across the U.S. can pose dangerous risks for humans and our four-legged pals.Police in Florida helped rescue a dog from a hot car Monday morning. Someone spotted the dog, which its owner had stepped into a bank and called 911.After waiting about 10 to 15 minutes for the owner to show up, police smashed the car's window to free the animal and give it some water.Boynton Beach police said the car's engine was off and all the windows were rolled up.They said temperatures inside could have easily reached triple digits.Police later issued a stern warning on Facebook to other pet owners saying, it is "never okay to leave your pet in an unattended vehicle." It is illegal to do so in Palm Beach County.According to research from Michigan State University, it is illegal to leave an animal in a parked vehicle in at least 26 U.S. states.