Police searching for fugitive sex offender in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Your help is needed to find a fugitive, and it could bring you a $5,000 reward.
Kevin Jenkins is a convicted child sex offender wanted for violating his parole.
Police believe he is still in the Houston area.
Video: Texas' most wanted sex offenders
Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for his arrest.
If you know where he is or you may have seen him, call 713-222-TIPS. You can also make an anonymous tip online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff