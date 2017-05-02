MOST WANTED

Police searching for fugitive sex offender in Houston

EMBED </>More News Videos

Kevin Jenkins is on the run, and police need your help finding him. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Your help is needed to find a fugitive, and it could bring you a $5,000 reward.

Kevin Jenkins is a convicted child sex offender wanted for violating his parole.

Police believe he is still in the Houston area.

Video: Texas' most wanted sex offenders
EMBED More News Videos

Texas' most wanted sex offenders



Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for his arrest.

If you know where he is or you may have seen him, call 713-222-TIPS. You can also make an anonymous tip online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newscrime stopperssex offenderfugitivemost wantedHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MOST WANTED
Meet Crime Stoppers' most wanted fugitives
Meet Crime Stoppers' most wanted fugitives
Houston man now an international fugitive
Meet Crime Stoppers' most wanted fugitives
More most wanted
NEWS
Police admit misspeaking about teen killed by cops
Explaining the missile defense system in S. Korea
Alabama woman takes anger out on man's car
Witnesses recount details of fatal UT-Austin stabbing
More News
Top Stories
Investigators search for clues in deadly UT campus attack
Thieves use power saw to steal ATM from Gallery Furniture
Lone Star showdown: Rockets roll over Spurs in Game 1
GOOD EVENING, FRIENDS: Dave Ward to sign off tonight
Get free taxi or Uber rides on Cinco de Mayo
Good Samaritans rescue 2 children from floodwaters
Downtown freeway project promises to increase speeds
Show More
Alabama woman takes anger out on man's car
Dirt bike chase with police ends with suspect in cuffs
Jimmy Kimmel's emotional monologue on newborn son
Dozens arrested as May Day marches turn violent
BAD BLOOD: Tempers flare as Astros beat Rangers 6-2
More News
Top Video
Alabama woman takes anger out on man's car
Good Samaritans rescue 2 children from floodwaters
Thieves use power saw to steal ATM from Gallery Furniture
Investigators search for clues in deadly UT campus attack
More Video