NEWS

Police search for trenchcoat suspect in NE Houston murder

ATASCOCITA, TX (KTRK) --
The Harris County Sheriff's Office has released still surveillance photos of a murder suspect and are asking your help in identifying him.

Harris County patrol responded to a shooting call in the parking lot of a strip center in Atascocita on Sunday.

Several gunshots were reported in the parking lot on the 5000 block of E.FM 1960 at 2:32 p.m.

Witnesses say a white male wearing a trench coat and top hat was seen running from the scene.

Patrol units arrived and discovered a 20-year-old black male victim in the driver seat of a Silver Ford Taurus.

The victim was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene from several gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS or the Homicide Division of the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 274-9200.

We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.

Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
newsharris county sheriffs officeshootingsearchAtascocita
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Russia's ambassador to the United Nations dies
California officer killed; 2nd officer, suspect injured
Russia's ambassador to United Nations dies in NYC at 64
Video shows dog being dragged by scooter
More News
Top Stories
Two found dead in home in Galveston
California officer killed; 2nd officer, suspect injured
Flash Flood Watch cancelled, but wet day still ahead
Russia's ambassador to United Nations dies in NYC at 64
3 tornadoes confirmed in San Antonio
Special delivery: US-born panda cub bound for China
Starbucks customer orders 19-ingredient drink
Show More
Iconic Luby's dish to be sold at H-E-B
Rice Village unveils its first open-space plaza
Ambulance involved in five-vehicle crash
Police: Woman stabbed girl, 8, in head
Struggling bunny rescued from storm waters
More News
Photos
Get back to nature in Hockley home's treehouse
Daughter gets epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
PHOTOS: 'Hot felon' makes NY Fashion Week debut
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
More Photos