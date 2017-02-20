The Harris County Sheriff's Office has released still surveillance photos of a murder suspect and are asking your help in identifying him.Harris County patrol responded to a shooting call in the parking lot of a strip center in Atascocita on Sunday.Several gunshots were reported in the parking lot on the 5000 block of E.FM 1960 at 2:32 p.m.Witnesses say a white male wearing a trench coat and top hat was seen running from the scene.Patrol units arrived and discovered a 20-year-old black male victim in the driver seat of a Silver Ford Taurus.The victim was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene from several gunshot wounds.Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS or the Homicide Division of the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 274-9200.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.