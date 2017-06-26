Police respond to reports of man with gun inside daycare

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Scary moments unfolded Monday evening at a northeast Houston daycare after police responded to reports of a man inside with a gun.
The director at Precious Moments Learning Center told Eyewitness News a man with a gun walked into the location on Langley Road. Houston police responded to the incident around 8:29 p.m.
Encarsadenia Perry said the gun was visible in his waistband and he never took it out. He said a few things and turned around and left, she said.
At the time, there were about 20 children at the daycare, which is open 24 hours.
No one was hurt.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff