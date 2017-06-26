NEWS

Police respond to reports of man with gun inside daycare

EMBED </>More Videos

Police responded to reports of a man pulling gun at daycare, Jessica Willey reports. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Scary moments unfolded Monday evening at a northeast Houston daycare after police responded to reports of a man inside with a gun.

The director at Precious Moments Learning Center told Eyewitness News a man with a gun walked into the location on Langley Road. Houston police responded to the incident around 8:29 p.m.

Encarsadenia Perry said the gun was visible in his waistband and he never took it out. He said a few things and turned around and left, she said.

At the time, there were about 20 children at the daycare, which is open 24 hours.

No one was hurt.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsdaycaregunsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Leaders address concerns after baby shot to death
The next steps for Trump's travel ban 2.0
911 lines restored after outage in Fort Bend Co.
Girl describes dad's heroism after tragic accident
More News
Top Stories
Police: 2-year-old killed after being run over in own driveway
Some spots could get 1-3" of rain
Abused kitten found with bound paws in Spring
Leaders address concerns after baby shot to death
Girl describes dad's heroism after tragic accident
Rockets' Gordon, D'Antoni grab awards during NBA show
Dad accused of killing boy to get back at ex-wife
Show More
Suspect charged after running man over on East Freeway
Deer Park HS celebrates baseball championship
Toddler died after being struck by belt and burned
911 lines restored after outage in Fort Bend Co.
Police arrest suspect in NOLA robbery caught on video
More News
Top Video
Home DNA tests open doors to history
Leaders address concerns after baby shot to death
Deer Park HS celebrates baseball championship
911 lines restored after outage in Fort Bend Co.
More Video