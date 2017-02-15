SHOOTING

Police: Man playing dominos shot by four robbers on Houston's south side

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A friendly game of dominos turned into a holdup on the city's south side.

According to Houston police, four men pulled up in an SUV and tried to rob several people playing dominos.

The suspects opened fire at one point, hitting a man several times.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be ok.

Police say the shooters jumped into a silver SUV, and haven't been seen since.

