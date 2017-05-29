NEWS

Police: Man accused of killing boyfriend then self

Investigators said a friend found the body upstairs early Monday morning.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a townhome in northwest Houston.

Friends and family remember Rafael "Ralfie" Reyes as fun loving and full of life.

Paul Gonzalez and Erika DeHoyos were hanging out with him Friday along with his boyfriend Matt Franks.

Gonzalez and DeHoyos say they learned Matt was found dead of an apparent suicide over the weekend. When they couldn't reach Reyes by phone, Paul stopped by his home on Elmview Place and found him dead upstairs. Paul called 911.

"So when days went by without hearing from him we just all got concerned and we found out recently about his boyfriend taking his life," said Gonzalez.

Houston homicide detectives say it appears this may have been a murder-suicide.

According to detectives, Franks is a suspect in Reyes' death. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

We've learned much more about Reyes life, his relationship with Franks and how his family will remember him.

We've also learned more about the suspect and what friends noticed about the couple.

Steven Romo has the report at 4 p.m. on Eyewitness News.
