Police: Kids see man performing lewd act in New Jersey library

A New Jersey man is accused of performing a lewd act in a library that, police say, was witnessed by children. (KTRK)

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey --
A New Jersey man is accused of performing a lewd act in a library that, police say, was witnessed by children.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. on May 23 at the Hamilton Township Public Library.

According to investigators, two girls came upon 26-year-old Mitchell Richtman sitting in an aisle between bookshelves.

Authorities say he was committing a lewd act while watching a video on his cell phone.

The girls alerted library staff, who then called police.

As officers arrived, the allegedly saw a suspect matching Richtman's description leaving the library through a basement door.

He was positively identified by the girls, police say, and taken into custody.

Richtman is charged with criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child.

