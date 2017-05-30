A New Jersey man is accused of performing a lewd act in a library that, police say, was witnessed by children.It happened around 7:20 p.m. on May 23 at the Hamilton Township Public Library.According to investigators, two girls came upon 26-year-old Mitchell Richtman sitting in an aisle between bookshelves.Authorities say he was committing a lewd act while watching a video on his cell phone.The girls alerted library staff, who then called police.As officers arrived, the allegedly saw a suspect matching Richtman's description leaving the library through a basement door.He was positively identified by the girls, police say, and taken into custody.Richtman is charged with criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child.