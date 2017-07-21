Police investigating Clute's 1st homicide in a year

CLUTE, Texas (KTRK) --Police in Clute are investigating a man's shooting death that they are calling the town's first homicide in a year.
Police say the victim was found shot to death around 1:30 a.m. at the Royal Wildwood Manor apartments on Dixie Drive. Officers were informed of shots fired in the area shortly before the discovery.
The victim was a black man between 18 and 20 years old.
Police are looking into whether the victim lived at the apartment complex.
Police did not immediately disclose a suspect description.
The shooting is a rarity for the town, according to the Clute police chief. He says the town is also one of the 50 safest cities in Texas.
Man shot, killed in #Clute apt. He's 18-20 yrs old. Found dead in front room. Police: shooter still out there, neighbor called 911 #abc13 pic.twitter.com/99dQFZlOuz— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) July 21, 2017
#Clute Police Chief: "One of the 50 safest cities in Texas." Last murder was July 2016. Hours ago, man was found shot to death in apt #abc13 pic.twitter.com/nPwqECIt20— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) July 21, 2017
