DEADLY SHOOTING

Police investigating Clute's 1st homicide in a year

CLUTE, Texas (KTRK) --
Police in Clute are investigating a man's shooting death that they are calling the town's first homicide in a year.

Police say the victim was found shot to death around 1:30 a.m. at the Royal Wildwood Manor apartments on Dixie Drive. Officers were informed of shots fired in the area shortly before the discovery.

The victim was a black man between 18 and 20 years old.

Police are looking into whether the victim lived at the apartment complex.

Police did not immediately disclose a suspect description.

The shooting is a rarity for the town, according to the Clute police chief. He says the town is also one of the 50 safest cities in Texas.



Eyewitness News is in Clute for live reports this morning. Follow on-scene reporter Courtney Fischer on Twitter for live updates.
