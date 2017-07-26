NEWS

Police investigating Anti-Semitic flyers taped to Houston-area synagogues

EMBED </>More Videos

Anti-Semitic fliers posted at synagogues in Houston area. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating an incident involving Anti-Semitic flyers taped to the doors of two Houston-area synagogues, according to the FBI.

Dena Marks is the associate director of the Anti-Defamation League's Southwest division. Marks said a white supremacist group called Vanguard America taped Anti-Semitic flyers on the doors of two synagogues in the area.

She said members of each congregation discovered the flyers on July 16. She is not releasing the synagogue locations for safety reasons and urges the entire Jewish community to be vigilant.

"Be aware that they could be targeted. They need to make sure they have policies and procedures in place for security," Marks said. "I think it's very important for them to tell their staff and their congregants to be aware if they see something, say something. Tell somebody if you instinctively think that something is out of place or wrong."

A spokesman for the Houston branch of the FBI said the agency is aware of the two incidents and that local law enforcement is investigating.

The Houston Police Department confirms it is investigating one incident to determine if it rises to the level of a hate crime.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newshate crimehate crime investigationsynagogueanti-semitismwhite supremacistsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
1 dead, several hurt in Ohio fair ride malfunction
Local rapper arrested for allegedly assaulting girlfriend
1 critical, several injured after report of incident on ride at Ohio State Fair
Top security official leaving State Dept., other roles still vacant
By the numbers: Transgender individuals serving in the US military
More News
Top Stories
1 dead, several hurt in Ohio fair ride malfunction
MS-13 gang member wanted in 2 murders across area
Student claims viral video shows deputy harassing him
African dust moves out, afternoon storms roll in
Boil order issued in west La Marque
Local rapper arrested for allegedly assaulting girlfriend
Local transgender vet: POTUS' actions are "anti-transgender"
DAY 1: Texans kick off training camp in W. Virginia
Show More
Stafford man accused of beating dog with crowbar
Veteran gets paid-for home in Baytown
2 local teens arrested after crime-spree in Florida
Twin toddlers drown after pulled from backyard pool
Senate rejects full Obamacare repeal without replacement
More News
Top Video
1 dead, several hurt in Ohio fair ride malfunction
Veteran gets paid-for home in Baytown
Girl gets heartwarming cards after birthday party snafu
DAY 1: Texans kick off training camp in W. Virginia
More Video