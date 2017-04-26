NEWS

Police give homeless man a makeover

Police in Rome, New York give makeover to homeless man (KTRK)

ROME, NY --
Catching criminals, ticketing speeders, protecting the public and personal grooming are all in a day's work for a police officer. Personal grooming you ask? That's right.

Officers with the Rome Police Department in New York do whatever it takes to help the community, including giving a haircut and makeover to a homeless man who was down on his luck.

The homeless man, Bobby, had been talking with an officer and told him he would love a haircut and warm shower. Officers responded by providing Bobby with a fresh set of clothes, shave and a haircut. Officers documented the make-over with pictures and posted them to the city's Facebook page.

According to their Facebook page, "Bobby left looking like a whole new person and couldn't thanks us enough".
