Police give homeless man a makeover

Catching criminals, ticketing speeders, protecting the public and personal grooming are all in a day's work for a police officer. Personal grooming you ask? That's right.Officers with the Rome Police Department in New York do whatever it takes to help the community, including giving a haircut and makeover to a homeless man who was down on his luck.The homeless man, Bobby, had been talking with an officer and told him he would love a haircut and warm shower. Officers responded by providing Bobby with a fresh set of clothes, shave and a haircut. Officers documented the make-over with pictures and posted them to the city's Facebook page.According to their Facebook page, "Bobby left looking like a whole new person and couldn't thanks us enough".