Police: Female student shot in arm with pellet gun in southwest Houston

Police investigating report that student was shot with pellet gun (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Police are looking for the person or people responsible for shooting a female student in the arm with a pellet gun near Westbury High School.

Officers say the student was shot off campus before school started.

Eyewitness News is on the way to the scene. We will bring you the latest as this story develops.

