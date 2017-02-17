Police: Couple used drone to spy on man in bathroom

Police say a couple of peeping toms are in custody after spying on a man in his bathroom with a drone.This all happened back in December.Orem, Utah police said the man noticed the drone and followed it to a church parking lot near his house.While the drone pilot could not be found initially, the victim said he found video of several people recorded inside their homes on the drone's camera.Police were able to get a lucky break and just arrested Aaron Foot and his girlfriend, Terisha Norviel.They now face voyeurism charges.