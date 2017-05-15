NEWS

Police chief hospitalized after unusual motorcycle accident

EMBED </>More Videos

Roman Forest Police Chief Stephen Carlisle crashed his motorcycle to avoid hitting a deer.

By
ROMAN FOREST, Texas (KTRK) --
Roman Forest Police Chief Stephen Carlisle is a hero to so many, not only as an officer of the law but also as a leader in the community.

"He's very community-oriented. He helps anybody that needs it. He's just an all-around good guy," said Rheba Burge, Chief Carlisle's mother-in-law.

He also loves his motorcycle. Last week, Chief Carlisle drove his bike to Fort Bliss to see his son off as he was headed to Afghanistan. On his way back to Houston it started to rain. So he pulled off the road and that's when a deer ran in front of his bike.

"When he had to stop aggressively, the bike and he tumbled several times," said Roman Forest Police Captain Dimitri Jasonis.

He did not hit the deer but he was injured. Chief Carlisle was taken to the hospital. Loved ones say he has broken ribs, a lacerated spleen and a possible punctured lung.

"He's in pain constantly. It's hard for him to breathe," said Burge.

Despite his pain, loved ones say he's keeping his spirits high.

"He's a hard worker and he's got a really tough, bright spirit. So he's going to be able to, I think, that's what going to keep him getting through this," said Doyna Carlisle, Chief Carlisle's daughter-in-law.

As Chief Carlisle heals, his family is asking for your prayers.

"Just prayers. We need a bunch of them," said Burge.

No word on how long Chief Carlisle will be in the hospital.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newspolice chiefmotorcycle accidentHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man holding human head stabs grocery store worker
Ninth Circuit questions Trump's statements on Muslims, president's powers in appeal
MUGSHOTS: 12 arrested during 'attack on crime'
Widespread power outage leaves Dickinson in blackout
More News
Top Stories
Mom pleads for justice after son badly hurt in crash
Widespread power outage leaves Dickinson in blackout
Man holding human head stabs grocery store worker
Report: Trump shared secret info with Russians
Honoring peace officers fallen in the line of duty
The Woodlands doctor allegedly drunk on the job
Too much caffeine led to problems that killed teen
Show More
Young boy has close call with METRO train
Simone Biles, Normani Kordei and Houston's 'Dancing' perfection
2 dead in fiery small plane crash near Teterboro Airport
Boy hit by car in southeast Houston
Loose cow on the move near busy Houston freeway
More News
Top Video
Mom pleads for justice after son badly hurt in crash
Honoring officers for National Police Week
Boy hit by car in southeast Houston
Rick Perry blunt in response to recent Trump moves
More Video