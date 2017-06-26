EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2151567" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Robbers who attacked tourists in New Orlean remain on the run.

The New Orleans Police Department have made one arrest in connection to a violent robbery caught on surveillance video that left two victims injured.Surveillance video captured four men attacking two other men from behind as they were walking down the street.The four suspects can be seen punching and knocking the victims to the ground and taking their belongings before they run away.Detectives arrested 21-year-old Dejuan Paul, who is thought to be one of the four men responsible for the robbery.The investigation is ongoing, however, police are urging anyone with any information in this incident to contact 8th District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or CrimeStoppers at (504) 822-1111.