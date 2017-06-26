NEWS

Police arrest one suspect in NOLA robbery caught on video

EMBED </>More Videos

Robbers who attacked tourists in New Orlean remain on the run.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisana (KTRK) --
The New Orleans Police Department have made one arrest in connection to a violent robbery caught on surveillance video that left two victims injured.

Surveillance video captured four men attacking two other men from behind as they were walking down the street.

VIDEO: Surveillance cameras catch four men as they attack and rob two tourists
EMBED More News Videos

Robbers who attacked tourists in New Orlean remain on the run.


The four suspects can be seen punching and knocking the victims to the ground and taking their belongings before they run away.

Detectives arrested 21-year-old Dejuan Paul, who is thought to be one of the four men responsible for the robbery.

The investigation is ongoing, however, police are urging anyone with any information in this incident to contact 8th District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or CrimeStoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsrobberyassaultsurveillancesurveillance camerasurveillance videoLouisiana
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump hails partial travel ban reinstatement 'clear victory'
Texas is getting younger and more diverse
CBO estimates 22 million more uninsured by 2026 under Senate health plan
Wisconsin wants 'Making a Murderer' inmate to stay in jail
More News
Top Stories
Afternoon storms bring street flooding to spots
SH-36/U.S. 90 impassable due to flooding in Fort Bend Co.
Abused kitten found with bound paws in Spring
Toddler died after being struck by belt and burned
California nurse caught on camera abusing child
Texas is getting younger and more diverse
Woman and son targeted by robber in church parking lot
Show More
Wisconsin wants 'Making a Murderer' inmate to stay in jail
Dog injured by large porcupine in Sweeny
Residents without power days before fire
Chase suspects arrested after alleged shooting at officer
Are your kids in Ghost mode on Snapchat? Check now!
More News
Top Video
Texas is getting younger and more diverse
Woman and son targeted by robber in church parking lot
Abused kitten found with bound paws in Spring
Wisconsin wants 'Making a Murderer' inmate to stay in jail
More Video