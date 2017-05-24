NEWS

Playboy model gets probation, community service in body-shaming case

A Playboy centerfold pleaded no contest after being accused of photographing a woman in a gym locker room and posting the image on social media with derogatory comments. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES, California --
A Playboy centerfold on Wednesday pleaded no contest after being accused of photographing a 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posting the image on social media with derogatory comments.

After Dani Mathers' plea to a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy, she was sentenced to 45 days in jail or 30 days of community service removing graffiti.

Her lawyer said Mathers, 30, will opt for the graffiti removal.

As part of her plea, Mathers will be on probation for three years and cannot take pictures of people or post them online without their permission.

She had previously apologized for taking the gym photo at an LA Fitness club in July and posting it on Snapchat with the caption: "If I can't unsee this then you can't either."

The image included a selfie of Mathers with her hand over her mouth.

After the body-shaming incident sparked widespread outrage, the 2015 Playmate of the Year insisted she had inadvertently published the photo publicly despite her intention to send it privately to a friend.

"She really apologizes from the bottom of her heart for what happened," defense attorney Thomas Mesereau said outside the downtown Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday. "She never thought this would come out like this. Never intended to hurt anyone."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

