HOUSTON (KTRK) --A plane was forced to make an emergency landing at George Bush Intercontinental Airport after reports of smoke in the cockpit.
According to airport officials, the flight was headed from Houston to Fort Walton Beach when those aboard started to smell smoke.
Passengers and the flight crew were evacuated and taken back to the terminal.
