NTSB is investigating today?s accident in Huntsville, TX. involving a Cessna 421. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) April 25, 2017

A two-engine Cessna private plane crashed into a pasture north of Huntsville Tuesday morning, killing the pilot. He was the only person on board the aircraft, and he knew he was in trouble.Not long before the plane went down, he had contacted authorities to report he was having engine and oil trouble."From what I understand, he contacted FAA and they contacted us, saying we believe we have a plane down somewhere," said DPS Trooper David Harris.There were also calls from people about a noise and smoke in the area, which led rescuers to the crash site. It turned into a recovery mission.The plane was registered to an owner in Conroe. It went down in a rolling pasture, into a shallow stock pond and burst into flames shortly after impact.The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.The name of the pilot has not yet been released.