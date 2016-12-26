NEWS

Pilot error, technical fault behind Russia crash

MOSCOW --
Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov says that pilot error or a technical fault were likely to blame for Sunday's crash of a Russian Tu-154 carrying 92 passengers and crew.

The military plane crashed into the Black Sea on its way from the southern Russian city of Sochi to Syria.
Among its passengers were members of the world-famous Russian army choir who planned to perform at a New Year's concert at the Russian military base in Syria.
