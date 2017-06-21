@cohoustonfire Crews are in route to Ellington Field to assist with a downed plane. An F-16 is on fire on the ground. — Houston Fire Dept (@cohoustonfire) June 21, 2017

Due to #EllingtonCrash in SE Houston, @houstonpolice is closing Beltway 8 from Crenshaw to Galveston Road. #houtraffic @TxDOTHoustonPIO — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) June 21, 2017

A pilot ejected himself from an F-16 after it caught fire at Ellington Field.According to the Houston Airport System, the jet caught fire in the process of taking off.The Houston Fire Department has crews on the scene to assist with the incident.SkyEye was over the scene showing what appeared to be the jet in the grass.The condition of the pilot is unknown. He has been taken to the hospital.The airport has been shut down as crews investigate.Stay with Eyewitness News as this story develops.