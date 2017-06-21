NEWS

Pilot ejects himself from burning F-16 during takeoff at Ellington Field

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials said the piliot ejected himself from the jet during takeoff.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A pilot ejected himself from an F-16 after it caught fire at Ellington Field.

According to the Houston Airport System, the jet caught fire in the process of taking off.

The Houston Fire Department has crews on the scene to assist with the incident.


SkyEye was over the scene showing what appeared to be the jet in the grass.

PHOTOS: Scene at Ellington Field after pilot ejected himself from burning jet



The condition of the pilot is unknown. He has been taken to the hospital.

The airport has been shut down as crews investigate.



Stay with Eyewitness News as this story develops.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsplane crashellington fieldHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Officer stabbed in neck at Michigan airport
Death penalty is 'expressed intention' for Georgia inmates
FBI investigating motive after officer stabbed at Michigan airport
Tennis star no longer threatening to sue NY after wrongful tackle
Florida burglar's pants trip up his getaway
More News
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Cindy appears to be closing in on Sabine Pass
Officer stabbed in neck at Michigan airport
13 men accused of trying to meet children for sex
Houston joins federal lawsuit against sanctuary city bill
4 killed after fiery crash in Waller Co.
Voluntary evacuation issued for Bolivar Peninsula
Storm preparations underway in Galveston
Show More
Aramco Half Marathon sells out for 2018
Mom poses with hunky Texas State students
Interactive map forecast cone for Tropical Storm Cindy
Win a canoe at this Tropical Storm Cindy watch party!
Marina owners in San Leon prepare for TS Cindy
More News
Top Video
Win a canoe at this Tropical Storm Cindy watch party!
Houston joins federal lawsuit against sanctuary city bill
Why you shouldn't swim in flood waters
Aramco Half Marathon sells out for 2018
More Video