EMBED >More News Videos A cattle truck overturns on Crosby Freeway, dozens of cows are dead.

Pigs that were loaded on a big rig are wandering on I-45 outside Dallas this morning after the truck overturned.WFAA reports both directions of I-45 near Dallas were closed after the semi-truck overturned.Some of the livestock is loose on the highway, according to officials.Other details, including how many pigs were on the trailer, were not immediately disclosed.