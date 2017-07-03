CRIME

Attempted heist suspected after pickup plows into pharmacy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police believe a stolen pickup truck was used in an attempted smash-and-grab robbery when it plowed into a southwest Houston pharmacy Monday.

According to police, a white Ford pickup smashed into a CVS Pharmacy at Fondren and Beechnut at about 4:30 a.m.

Police said they believe a group of people tried to steal the ATM which is located near the front doors of the store. Witnesses told police about seeing multiple people leave the area shortly after the crash.

Officers also report the vehicle was still running when they arrived.

Police are reviewing the store's surveillance footage to identify suspects.

Police also made contact with the vehicle's owner, who told Eyewitness News that he didn't realize the truck was taken until officers visited him this morning. He said he bought the vehicle several months ago.

This is the second time this year the CVS location was damaged in a crash.

Monday's damage to the store was estimated at $100,000, according to a store representative.
