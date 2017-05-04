Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
BREAKING NEWS
WATCH LIVE: Huge BBQ restaurant fire in N. Harris Co.
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
U.S. & World
Stretch Your Dollar
Turn to Ted
Ted Oberg Investigates
Let's Eat
Out and About
Sports
Mirror Mirror
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Buzz Worthy
Politics
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 and You
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Community Programs
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
WATCH LIVE: Huge BBQ restaurant fire in N. Harris Co.
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
NEWS
PHOTOS: Crews respond to massive restaurant fire in N. Harris Co.
Email
share
share
tweet
email
KTRK
Thursday, May 04, 2017 06:50AM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Several crews are battling a massive fire at Charlie's BBQ restaurant on the 8200 block of Airline.
SkyEye was over the huge flames burning through the restaurant this morning.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Related Topics:
news
fire
restaurant
BBQ
firefighters
Houston
Harris County
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
WATCH LIVE: Huge BBQ restaurant fire in N. Harris Co.
Prince Philip to step down from public duties in fall: Buckingham Palace
Tillerson: Pushing human rights abroad 'creates obstacles' to US interests
Trump expected to ease restrictions on religious participation in politics
More News
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Huge BBQ restaurant fire in N. Harris Co.
Dashcam records violent wreck involving school bus
Rockets drop Game 2 to Spurs
How 'Star Wars' mania grew in Houston over the years
Strong storms and heavy winds topple trees in Houston
2 dogs killed in fire spread to two homes by high winds
Prince Philip to retire from public life, palace says
Show More
Low student test scores may be sign of concussion
Design plans aim to lure hyperloop transportation to Texas
If this is your password, change it now!
UT student injured in stabbing returns home to Katy
Severe storms leave damage in northern Houston area
More News
Photos
How 'Star Wars' mania grew in Houston over the years
PHOTOS: Throwback Thursday pics of ABC13 talent
PHOTOS: Disney Princess maternity shoot
BAD BLOOD: Tempers flare as Astros beat Rangers 6-2
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
U.S. & World
Stretch Your Dollar
Turn to Ted
Ted Oberg Investigates
Let's Eat
Out and About
Sports
Mirror Mirror
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Buzz Worthy
Politics
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 and You
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Community Programs
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KTRK-TV Houston