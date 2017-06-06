June 6, 1944 is often considered the beginning of the end of World War II in Europe. On this day, 156,000 Allied troops successfully stormed the beaches of Normandy in occupied France.
At 6:30 on the morning of June 6, the troops began invading a 50-mile stretch of beaches. An estimated 2,500 Americans were killed in the operation, according to U.S. National D-Day Memorial Foundation.
After invading the beaches, the Allies moved east, and by the end of the summer Paris had been liberated. Less than a year later, Nazi Germany surrendered.
Related Topics:
newsWorld War IId-dayu.s. & worldphotos
newsWorld War IId-dayu.s. & worldphotos