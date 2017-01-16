  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Extended Eyewitness News coverage of weather and traffic
NEWS

PHOTOS: Cargo plane crash kills dozens in Kyrgyzstan

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Kyrgyz Emergency Ministry officials work among remains of a crashed Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane at a residential area outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. (Vladimir Voronin&#47;AP Photo)</span></div>
A cargo plane crashed into a village in Kyrgyzstan on Monday, killing dozens.

The Boeing 747 cargo plane destroyed 15 homes when it crashed into the village of Dacha Su near Manas International Airport. Four people on the plane were killed and dozens on the ground. Death toll reports ranged from 31 to 37 people, from the presidential press office and emergency officials, respectively.

Authorities said they believe the crash was caused by pilot error.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsplane crashu.s. & worldphotos
Load Comments
NEWS
Animal Rights Groups, Stars React to Ringling Bros. Closure
Cargo Plane Crashes in Kyrgyzstan, Killing 33
Humanitarian Officials Warn of Repeating Syria 'Tragedies' in 2017
At Least 22 Democratic Congress Members Plan to Skip Inauguration
More News
Top Stories
Showers and storms for MLK Day events
Heavy rain possible in the Houston area on MLK Day
At least 33 dead in Kyrgyzstan cargo plane crash
Cats in Webster living in shelter for more than a year
Report: Bernie Madoff capitalizing off of hot chocolate in prison
Dogs help detect cancer in Texas firefighters
Man on FBI's 10 most-wanted list arrested in Texas
Show More
Runner gives emotional tribute to blind runner killed
Katy man transporting rescue dogs to Colorado dies in crash
Woman charged with murder after running over man with vehicle
PHOTOS: These runners remembered to have fun
Hundreds were medically treated at Houston Marathon
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Runners take to the streets
PHOTOS: These runners remembered to have fun
PHOTOS: Competing in races with style!
PHOTOS: Texans pets show off their team spirit
More Photos