We're following breaking news after a person was hit by a vehicle on the eastbound lanes of the North Loop, approaching I-45.There are several police and EMS vehicles at the scene near Airline.The North Loop eastbound at the I-45 interchange has been closed as police investigate.Crews were seen tending to a person sitting next to one of the concrete walls of the freeway. It was not known whether this person was the injured pedestrian.A big rig can be seen crossing several lanes at the scene, but we do not know if this vehicle was involved.