NEWS

North Loop eastbound at I-45 interchange closed after person struck

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We're following breaking news after a person was hit by a vehicle on the eastbound lanes of the North Loop, approaching I-45.

There are several police and EMS vehicles at the scene near Airline.

The North Loop eastbound at the I-45 interchange has been closed as police investigate.

Live traffic map


Crews were seen tending to a person sitting next to one of the concrete walls of the freeway. It was not known whether this person was the injured pedestrian.

A big rig can be seen crossing several lanes at the scene, but we do not know if this vehicle was involved.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newspedestrian struckHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump says the West will 'win' over radical Islamic terrorism
Large fire erupts at South Houston warehouse
Rep. Steve Scalise out of ICU, listed in 'fair condition'
Rep. Steve Scalise readmitted to ICU in serious condition
More News
Top Stories
Large fire erupts at South Houston warehouse
Thieves slam truck into store and grab safe
Tupac letter reveals why he broke up with Madonna
New diet book claims coffee can help weight loss
Slight chance of afternoon storms
Neighbor accused of killing man over dog droppings
Hobby Lobby to pay fine for illegal smuggling
Show More
Texas City commissioner not resigning after fatal crash
Surveillance video captures pit bull attack young boy
Montana rattled by late night magnitude 5.8 earthquake
Toddler forced to sit on mom's lap for 3.5 hour flight
Rep. Scalise readmitted to intensive care
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Throwback Thursday pics of ABC13 talent
PHOTOS: Celebrating the Fourth of July
Adorable kids celebrate July 4th with Teddy Bear Parade
New clues revealed in mystery of skeleton in Heights home
More Photos