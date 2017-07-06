HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --We're following breaking news after a person was hit by a vehicle on the eastbound lanes of the North Loop, approaching I-45.
There are several police and EMS vehicles at the scene near Airline.
The North Loop eastbound at the I-45 interchange has been closed as police investigate.
Live traffic map
Crews were seen tending to a person sitting next to one of the concrete walls of the freeway. It was not known whether this person was the injured pedestrian.
A big rig can be seen crossing several lanes at the scene, but we do not know if this vehicle was involved.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff