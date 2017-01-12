HARRIS COUNTY (KTRK) --A Precinct 4 deputy constable was involved in an accident in northeast Harris County just after 7pm Thursday.
According to deputies, the deputy constable was traveling west on Will Clayton near Wilson when another car hit the cruiser head-on.
Two females were inside the car. One of the females was transported by Life Flight as a precaution, investigators said.
The deputy constable was taken to Memorial Hermann.
No other details have been released.
