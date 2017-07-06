Parenting alert: Teenagers snorting chocolate to get rush

A new parenting alert - there are reports that some teenagers are snorting chocolate to get a rush.They're able to do it by using a new chocolate-based product called Coco Loko. It's a blend of cacao powder and other ingredients often found in energy drinks.The makers claim Coco Loko can produce an "elevated mood and a state of euphoria similar to the feeling of ecstasy."But the big question is whether the powder is actually safe.ABC's chief medical correspondent Doctor Jennifer Ashton says some of the side effects from taking any stimulant are a boost in heart rate, increased blood pressure and a jolt of energy.As for what the FDA thinks about the product, the agency told ABC News it "will need to evaluate the product labeling, marketing information and/or any other information pertaining to the product's intended use."