Overturned tanker causes massive fire, driver dies at the scene

CHP says the tanker truck driver is dead, the only known death here. Applegate exit off 99 closed for two days. #AtwaterFire @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/mMzQddYuhR — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) May 23, 2017

A driver of a tanker truck was killed Tuesday morning when the rig overturned on the off ramp from Highway 99 in Merced County, the California Highway Patrol said.Officials say the driver, whose identity has not been released, was getting off southbound Highway 99 near Applegate Road when the tanker truck ran off the road, crashed and exploded into flames. CHP said the driver died at the scene.The intersection was closed for hours as crews worked to clear the wreckage, but southbound Highway 99 has since reopened. The southbound Applegate exit remains closed.Eyewitness News will update this story as more information becomes available.