Over $100K raised for Chicago beating victim
The GoFundMe campaign called "Let's show the Chicago victim love" had a goal of $10,000. (KTRK)

CHICAGO, IL --
An online effort to raise money for a mentally disabled man whose beating was broadcast live on Facebook in Chicago has brought in nearly $100,000.

The GoFundMe campaign called, "Let's show the Chicago victim love" had a goal of $10,000. As of Sunday the account has reached over $119,000.

Four black suspects are facing charges of battery, kidnapping and hate crimes in connection with the attack on the 18-year-old victim. The suspects - two men and two women - are black and the victim is white.

Authorities say the victim was tied up for several hours. Video footage shows the assailants taunting him with profanities against white people and President-elect Donald Trump.

A GoFundMe spokesman confirmed the victim's family is working with the company on the campaign.

The family, through a spokesman, has declined to comment on the attack.

A Chicago judge has refused to allow the suspects to leave jail, saying they are accused of such "terrible actions" that they are a danger to society.

Cook County Circuit Judge Maria Kuriakos Ciesil rebuked them during a Friday court appearance, asking: "Where was your sense of decency?"

They are charged with two counts of committing a hate crime - one because of the victim's race and the other because of his mental disabilities.

They are charged with two counts of committing a hate crime - one because of the victim's race and the other because of his mental disabilities.
