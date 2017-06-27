NEWS

RoundUp weed killer ingredient may cause cancer, officials say

A popular weed killer is in a battle over its label. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

SACRAMENTO, California (KTRK) --
Before you spray those pesky weeds, pay attention.

The state of California is now preparing to list a popular weed killer ingredient as cancerous.

Beginning July 7, RoundUp's main ingredient will appear on a list that California keeps of potentially cancerous chemicals.

Next year, the listing could come up on warning labels, according to officials.

But Monsanto, the maker of RoundUp, has filed an appeal after losing in court to block the labeling.

