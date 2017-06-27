HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A small step took place Tuesday morning in the proposed renovation project for the Astrodome.
During a meeting, the Commissioners Court voted unanimously to advertise and seek a construction manager for the project.
The construction manager would help the county get a specific cost estimate of the project, which is now expected to cost roughly $94 million. The project includes raising the Astrodome's floors and installing two levels of parking underneath.
