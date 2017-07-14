NEWS

La Marque police save two people in vehicle trapped under moving train

La Marque police have released body camera footage from a train crash rescue. (La Marque Police Department)

By
LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) --
Dramatic police body camera video shows how officers tried to stop a train dragging an SUV under it with two injured people inside the vehicle.

The crash happened near Main Street and Highway 3.

According to police, the engineer of the train did not realize the Dodge Durango had crashed into one of the freight cars or that the SUV was wedged under it.

An officer driving next to the tracks saw the wreckage and flagged the train to stop.

"What the [expletive]... Get them to stop! Stop that train! Call the railroad company. Tell them to stop that train from moving! They're dragging the car with people inside," yelled one officer to his dispatcher as he ran toward the moving vehicle.

Officers finally got the attention of the engineer, who stopped the train after it had dragged the SUV at least 100 yards.

"Hopefully more people will see this and understand it is not some silly game. This is serious stuff. People get killed out here," said Henry Seale, the father of the female passenger.

Seale said his 22-year-old daughter had been drinking with a friend and that she suffered a broken arm, cuts and bruises in the wreck. He added that he is grateful for the efforts of the officers who risked their own safety to stop the train.

The driver, a man who has not been publicly identified by police, was last listed in serious condition. Investigators are looking at whether the driver was intoxicated.

ORIGINAL REPORT: SUV wedged under train, dragged in La Marque
SUV wedged under train and dragged in La Marque

