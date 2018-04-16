Northeast pummeled by rough rain as Southeast recovers from devastating tornadoes

MAX GOLEMBO
Gusty winds, lightning and rain pummeled the Northeast this morning, bringing flash flood warnings to New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

The storm toppled trees and power lines in the New York City area, reported ABC station WABC in New York.

One subway station resembled a waterfall.

The rain stretched as north as New England, bringing an especially rough day to Boston Marathon runners. As the race began in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, this morning, the temperature was a chilly 40 degrees with a wind chill of 29 degrees, and wind gusts reached 30 mph.

Before the spring storm hit the Northeast, it first brought deadly tornadoes, and severe winds and serious damage to areas including Arkansas, Louisiana, North Carolina and Virginia.

Since Friday there have been 36 reported tornadoes across 10 states.

In hard-hit Greensboro, North Carolina, Mayor Nancy Vaughan compared the city to "a war zone."

"We have to remember that people are living in these conditions," Vaughan said. "Today, everybody is grateful just to be alive."

Over 30,000 people were without power across North Carolina this afternoon.

Next up for the upper Midwest is another blast of spring snow.

The snow is forecast to reach the Dakotas early Wednesday morning and move into southern Minnesota and northern Iowa by late morning or early afternoon. The snow will then push east into Wisconsin by Wednesday evening

As much as 5 to 8 inches of snow may fall.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Man charged in deadly 6-vehicle crash arrested at IAH
Come and get 'em: Astros announce 2018 game giveaways
Clara Harris to be released from prison in May
Teacher leading rally to support Katy ISD superintendent
Teen shot while riding in car on North Freeway
Man charged with murder in movie theater parking lot shooting
7 hidden signs you might suffer from sleep apnea
Kendrick Lamar becomes 1st rapper to win Pulitzer Prize for music
Show More
Former First Lady Barbara Bush at home in comfort care
Outpouring of support for former First Lady Barbara Bush
How Barbara Bush influenced Mattress Mack's giving
Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush
Cantina photos capture Barbara Bush's zest for life
More News