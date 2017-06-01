NEWS

Noose found inside Smithsonian's African-American museum

EMBED </>More Videos

It was the second time in a week a noose was found on Smithsonian property. (KTRK)

WASHINGTON --
Tourists found a noose Wednesday on the floor of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the second left at a Smithsonian site in less than a week, officials said.

The gallery containing an exhibit on segregation was closed for about three hours while U.S. Park Police investigated the incident in the nation's capital, Smithsonian officials said.

"The Smithsonian family stands together in condemning this act of hatred and intolerance, especially repugnant in a museum that affirms and celebrates the American values of inclusion and diversity," Smithsonian Secretary David Skorton wrote in an Institution-wide email.

Museum founding Director Lonnie Bunch III said in a statement that the incident is a reminder of the challenges African-Americans still face.

"The noose has long represented a deplorable act of cowardice and depravity - a symbol of extreme violence for African Americans," Bunch said. "This was a horrible act, but a stark reminder of why our work is so important."

Another noose had been found Friday on the grounds of the Hirshhorn Museum, which features contemporary art and culture. Officials said it was unclear how long that noose, which was found by a Smithsonian police officer, had been there.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsAfrican Americanssmithsonianu.s. & worldWashington
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Senators asked FBI to investigate Sessions for perjury
Former FBI Director James Comey to testify before Congress June 8
Man's Google search leads to fugitive's arrest
Man who took toddler for ride on motorcycle charged
More News
Top Stories
Man dies after fight with deputy's husband at Denny's
Men accused of killing 4-year-old linked to other murder
Man who took toddler for ride on motorcycle charged
Dozens of Houston Payless ShoeSource stores closing
The NBA's biggest celebrity fans
Texas EquuSearch looking for Houston woman
Cavs the champs but Warriors favored in NBA Finals
Show More
Teacher accused of taking upskirt videos of schoolgirls
Heavy storms possible for the weekend
Astros need your votes for the All-Star Game
Police find boy who ran away after bad haircut
1,800 pounds of cocaine found on Mexican ship
More News
Top Video
Cavs the champs but Warriors favored in NBA Finals
Teacher accused of taking upskirt videos of schoolgirls
Men accused of killing 4-year-old linked to other murder
Man dies after fight with deputy's husband at Denny's
More Video