Travis Air Force Base near Sacramento was on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after reports of an active shooter. Officials said no shooter was found.The base issued a security alert shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday asking people to shelter in place and to lock doors and windows.Base officials had asked on Facebook for the public to stay away to ensure emergency responders can do their work.The lockdown was on the same day that the base had been conducting security lockdown exercises, but officials said the incident was real and not part of the drill.No injuries were reported.