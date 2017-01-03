A driver along Interstate 45 crashed, then began to do circles in the middle of the freeway in a bizarre scene that police now say did not involve drugs or alcohol.It was around 5:45pm Sunday when a driver inside a white SUV wrecked and began spinning on flat tires in the middle of I-45 near Fallbrook.Houston police say the driver was evaluated at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.The driver did, however, complain of head pain from the airbags deploying.No citations or charges have been filed.A number of viewers shot video of the incident that showed the damaged white SUV spinning along the freeway with a hood up and a smashed front end.