New video released in murder mystery that left Humble woman dead in her home

Surveillance video released in death of woman, Miya Shay reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
New surveillance videos have been released in murder mystery of a 69-year-old retired flight attendant.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office wants to solve the murder of Linda Terry. Her body was found inside her Humble area home last Saturday, but it's suspected she was dead for several days. Her white Honda was missing.

Thursday afternoon, officials released surveillance video that captured Terry's Honda being driven into a Citgo gas station at the corner of Scott Street and the South Loop. Additional surveillance videos show three men, walking into several nearby stores. Investigators believe finding the car and the men in the videos will break open the case.

"Linda Terry needs justice and not just for us -- you don't want these people on the streets with you," said Tiffany Terry, her daughter-in-law.

Tiffany tearfully pleaded for leads in the case during a sheriff's department press conference Thursday.

"What happened to her in her own home was a terrible crime. She deserves justices, and our community isn't safer with people like that out on the streets," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Friends say Terry spent 45 years flying for Continental and then subsequently United Airlines. They don't know anyone who would want to harm her.

"She was an excellent flight attendant. She had a dry sense of humor," said friend and former co-worker Linda Lutich. "Her good sense of humor made everyone laugh, and she was gracious."

Anyone with information is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.

