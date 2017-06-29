NEWS

New initiative targets 'worst of the worst' criminals in Houston

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said a new initiative to stop violent crime is already working.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Violent criminals were put on notice today as multiple law enforcement agencies vowed to work together to put "the worst of the worst" behind bars in the Houston area.

Acting U.S. Attorney Abe Martinez announced a new initiative that has federal, state and local law enforcement sharing intelligence, data and resources to stop violent crime.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo said the initiative is already paying dividends, as seen through the city's Violent Offender Squad, or VOS.

"It's innovative, it's creative, and most importantly, its singular focus is going after these violent criminals who are doing these heinous crimes in our city," Acevedo said.

Acevedo said VOS is being used to address takeover-style robberies, serial robberies and juvenile gang-related robberies, in addition to other violent crimes.

The Houston Law Enforcement Violent Crime Initiative joins together the U.S. Attorney's Office, Harris County District Attorney's Office, Houston Police, Harris County Sheriff's Office and the FBI, among other agencies.

Officials from ICE, DPS and the U.S. Marshals are also contributing to the goal of putting violent offenders behind bars.

Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.

