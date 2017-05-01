NEWS

Residents fighting church that wants to build high rise apartment complex

A church is at odds with some neighbors over a plan for elderly housing.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Bethany United Methodist Church wants to move forward with a big project, but nearby neighbors aren't having it.

The church wants to build a 4-story, 100 unit apartment complex right on their property.

Neighbors are furious and are praying they change their minds.

Kevin Antill helped form the Stop Bethany Apartments opposition group.

"We wanted the church to understand we are against it as a group. One of the main things we kept hearing is that they didn't believe there was a large opposition to this," said Antill. "We wanted to prove that wrong."

Yard signs opposing the project can be seen in front yards for blocks. Opponents fear added traffic and construction will disrupt their quiet neighborhood. They also fear their property values will decline if the project moves forward.

Church members like Christopher Johns-Krull with Bethany United Methodist said the project is part of their ministry. They plan to call it "Bethany Living" and it will provide affordable housing for seniors 62 years old and up.

"We want to provide a good service for the community and for people to bring in parents or grandparents," said Johns-Krull. "We want to provide quality, safe housing for seniors."

Johns-Krull said they are still working to secure funding for "Bethany Living."

