Neighbor shoots intruders who tied up family in NE Houston

An alleged intruder is dead and a second was injured after a man opened fire on them to protect his relatives in northeast Houston.Investigators said four men broke into a home, tied up a family and pistol-whipped them early this morning on Crandon Street.Ruben Garcia is a 19-year-old who lives inside the home with his family. He told Courtney Fischer he was tied up with his own shoelaces early this morning.He said he watched as the intruders held his family at gunpoint, threatening at one point to kill his mom if he did not come out of his room.He was bound along with his twin brother, mom and 10-year-old sister."I hear a lot of screaming and shouting," Garcia said.The teen says he listened to what these intruders were saying, and then his uncle who lives in the house next door saved the day.Garcia claims his uncle burst into the home with a gun and shot at the four guys.The teen says his uncle shot the suspects. One of those suspects was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and another died at the scene.Two other suspects are now on the run.