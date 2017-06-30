LAREDO, Texas (KTRK) --Carrots didn't work, neither did cactus, bananas, watermelon, coconuts, or limes. Now drug smugglers are trying to use lettuce to disguise their marijuana shipments into the United States.
Custom and Border Protection agents have located and seized nearly two tons of marijuana hidden in a shipment of lettuce in Laredo, Texas, on Monday. Officers seized 5,754 packages containing nearly 2 tons of marijuana.
The truck hauling the "produce" crossed the Laredo-Colombia Solidarity International Bridge along the Texas-Mexico border. The fake veggie packages were discovered by a narcotics K-9 team, imaging and physical inspection of the trailer.
