NEWS

Nearly 2 tons of weed disguised as lettuce seized at Texas borer

EMBED </>More Videos

Carrots didn't work, neither did cactus, bananas, watermelon, coconuts, or limes. (KTRK)

LAREDO, Texas (KTRK) --
Carrots didn't work, neither did cactus, bananas, watermelon, coconuts, or limes. Now drug smugglers are trying to use lettuce to disguise their marijuana shipments into the United States.

RELATED: 12 crazy ways drugs are being disguised

Custom and Border Protection agents have located and seized nearly two tons of marijuana hidden in a shipment of lettuce in Laredo, Texas, on Monday. Officers seized 5,754 packages containing nearly 2 tons of marijuana.

The truck hauling the "produce" crossed the Laredo-Colombia Solidarity International Bridge along the Texas-Mexico border. The fake veggie packages were discovered by a narcotics K-9 team, imaging and physical inspection of the trailer.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsdrug bustdrug arrestpot bustmarijuanaTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
'Morning Joe' hosts respond to Trump's attacks
Manhunt underway after Pennsylvania teen shot dead in suspected road rage incident
Health care overhaul: The last lunch, and no agreement
Walgreens customers held at gunpoint in north Harris County
More News
Top Stories
Walgreens customers held at gunpoint in north Harris County
Mom of suspect: 'Whatever he's done is totally wrong'
4 wanted in case of missing girl near Dallas
Take a tour inside this candy exhibit in Sugar Land
Video shows Houston pothole popping cars' tires
Fun facts about 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
What you need to know about fireworks laws
Show More
Hitting the road this July 4? Avoid these times
Drinking this weekend? Catch a cab or ride to jail
Small fire reported at Bush International Airport
Police: Venus Williams at fault in fatal car crash
2 San Antonio officers critically wounded in shootout
More News
Top Video
Video shows Houston pothole popping cars' tires
Walgreens customers held at gunpoint in north Harris County
Police: Venus Williams at fault in fatal car crash
Take a tour inside this candy exhibit in Sugar Land
More Video