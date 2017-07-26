Naked man causes scare near METRORail in north Houston

A naked man near a METRORail stop caused a scare for people in north Houston Wednesday morning."I was like oh my God!" Elizabeth Madera said.Madera said she thought the naked man walking near the METRORail at Fulton at 610 was a joke."Somebody was messing with me. I was like no this is not happening," she said. "I'm looking around everywhere."The man started digging through a trash can and throwing things out, she said.Madera said things turned dangerous when the man charged towards her car."He looked at us and started walking to my car," she said. "He bent over and picked up something inside (dumpster) and he had something sharp in his hand."Police arrived on the scene and eventually arrested the man.