NEWS

MUGSHOTS: 12 arrested during 'crackdown on crime' in Montgomery County

EMBED </>More Videos

Montgomery County Pct 5 Constables office arrests 12 in "crackdown."

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
Twelve people were arrested during a two-day crackdown on crime in Montgomery County, officials said.

Last Thursday and Friday, the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constables Office made the arrests -- which included people with felonies and warrants.

"The Precinct 5 Constables Department will continue to stay in the neighborhood and rid them of drugs and criminal activity," Captain Billy Masden said in a release.

Those arrested include:

Nikki Bilberry
Possession of meth
Forgery of government documents
Possession of controlled substance warrant

Andi Rae Schermerhorn
Possession of meth
Forgery of government documents
Failed to ID fugitive
Order of arrest felony
Two warrants

Gregory Joyner
Driving while license suspended
Possession of marijuana

Pablo Zepahua
Driving while intoxicated

Johnny Ratley
Driving while license invalid

Kelly Rice
Theft warrant

Martin Landenberger
Driving while license invalid

Bill Joe Kindred
Theft warrant

Brandt Headlee
Motion to revoke probation warrant

Heidi Bellamy
Five warrants for arrest

Regina Cherry
Possession of meth

Brooke Moore
Possession of controlled substance
Warrant for arrest

**NOTE: Those arrested have not been convicted of any crime.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsmethamphetaminedrug arrestmugshotsMontgomery County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man holding human head stabs grocery store worker
Police chief hospitalized after unusual crash
Ninth Circuit questions Trump's statements on Muslims, president's powers in appeal
Widespread power outage leaves Dickinson in blackout
More News
Top Stories
Mom pleads for justice after son badly hurt in crash
Widespread power outage leaves Dickinson in blackout
Man holding human head stabs grocery store worker
Report: Trump shared secret info with Russians
Honoring peace officers fallen in the line of duty
The Woodlands doctor allegedly drunk on the job
Too much caffeine led to problems that killed teen
Show More
Young boy has close call with METRO train
Simone Biles, Normani Kordei and Houston's 'Dancing' perfection
2 dead in fiery small plane crash near Teterboro Airport
Boy hit by car in southeast Houston
Loose cow on the move near busy Houston freeway
More News
Top Video
Mom pleads for justice after son badly hurt in crash
Honoring officers for National Police Week
Boy hit by car in southeast Houston
Rick Perry blunt in response to recent Trump moves
More Video