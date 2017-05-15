Nikki Bilberry

Andi Rae Schermerhorn

Gregory Joyner

Pablo Zepahua

Johnny Ratley

Kelly Rice

Martin Landenberger

Bill Joe Kindred

Brandt Headlee

Heidi Bellamy

Regina Cherry

Brooke Moore

Twelve people were arrested during a two-day crackdown on crime in Montgomery County, officials said.Last Thursday and Friday, the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constables Office made the arrests -- which included people with felonies and warrants."The Precinct 5 Constables Department will continue to stay in the neighborhood and rid them of drugs and criminal activity," Captain Billy Masden said in a release.Possession of methForgery of government documentsPossession of controlled substance warrantPossession of methForgery of government documentsFailed to ID fugitiveOrder of arrest felonyTwo warrantsDriving while license suspendedPossession of marijuanaDriving while intoxicatedDriving while license invalidTheft warrantDriving while license invalidTheft warrantMotion to revoke probation warrantFive warrants for arrestPossession of methPossession of controlled substanceWarrant for arrest