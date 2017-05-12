Eighteen wanted child abuse suspects are now behind bars in Montgomery County after a month-long sting operation.In recognition of National Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office worked with the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Marshals to arrest the suspects.The operation, dubbed Innocent Justice, resulted in arrests for offenses including sexual assault of a child, indecent exposure, online solicitation and child endangerment."Our children should be the most protected members of our community. We each have a duty to identify and report anyone who would do them harm," Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson said in a news release.