The hunt is on to find an MS-13 gang member who authorities believe is responsible for two fatal shootings across the Houston area.Douglas Alexander Herrera-Hernandez, 20, is charged with capital murder in Fort Bend and Harris counties. According to police, Herrera-Hernandez, also known as "Terror," murdered a 16-year-old at the Buffalo Run Park in Missouri City on June 13. Investigators believe the 16-year-old had witnessed several gang-related murders and was working with authorities.Nearly a month later, Houston police identified Herrera-Hernandez in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Kevin Alvarez. According to witnesses, Herrera-Hernandez and Alvarez had been arguing before the shooting.Investigators believe Herrera-Hernandez is traveling with his girlfriend, Josselin Leyhmar Romero Flores, and their infant child.There are five ways you can anonymously contact law enforcement with information about the whereabouts of Herrera-Hernandez or Flores:1. Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS(8477)2. Text the letters "DPS" - followed by your tip - to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone3. Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.4. Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).5. Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store and for Android users on Google Play All tips are anonymous -- regardless of how they are submitted and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.