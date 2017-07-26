HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The hunt is on to find an MS-13 gang member who authorities believe is responsible for two fatal shootings across the Houston area.
Douglas Alexander Herrera-Hernandez, 20, is charged with capital murder in Fort Bend and Harris counties. According to police, Herrera-Hernandez, also known as "Terror," murdered a 16-year-old at the Buffalo Run Park in Missouri City on June 13. Investigators believe the 16-year-old had witnessed several gang-related murders and was working with authorities.
Nearly a month later, Houston police identified Herrera-Hernandez in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Kevin Alvarez. According to witnesses, Herrera-Hernandez and Alvarez had been arguing before the shooting.
Investigators believe Herrera-Hernandez is traveling with his girlfriend, Josselin Leyhmar Romero Flores, and their infant child.
There are five ways you can anonymously contact law enforcement with information about the whereabouts of Herrera-Hernandez or Flores:
1. Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS(8477)
2. Text the letters "DPS" - followed by your tip - to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone
3. Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.
4. Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).
5. Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store and for Android users on Google Play.
All tips are anonymous -- regardless of how they are submitted and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.
