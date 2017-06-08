NEWS

Motorcyclist dies after losing control getting onto East Belt

EMBED </>More Videos

Police said a man on a motorcyclist is dead after an accident in northeast Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A motorcyclist is dead after losing control in northeast Houston overnight.

Investigators said the man riding the motorcycle struck a curb and flew off the bike around 2:40 a.m. on the East Belt near Highway 90.

It appears the man was on the feeder road and was trying to get onto the highway when he lost control.

Officers said the man slid about 100 feet across the roadway before coming to a stop.

The man was not wearing a helmet, and suffered severe head injuries.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. We do not know the victim's age or identity.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsmotorcycle accidentman killedtraffic fatalitiesHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Transgender man pregnant with son
Grand jury expected to review deadly Denny's fight case
Neighbors furious over man's smelly clam shell road
May's lead narrows on eve of UK general election
More News
Top Stories
Houston bars opening early for Comey testimony watch parties
James Comey timeline: From Clinton email scandal to Russia
Celebrate World Oceans Day by protecting coral reefs
Dozens of employers come together for veteran job fair
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Grand jury expected to review deadly Denny's fight case
Neighbors furious over man's smelly clam shell road
Show More
Vigil held to demand justice in Denny's fight case
Connect with Us on Nextdoor
Pot seized from home after drug bust near Cypress Falls HS
What we know about couple in Denny's fight
2-year-old dies from suspected tick bite
More News
Top Video
Neighbors furious over man's smelly clam shell road
Houston bars opening early for Comey testimony watch parties
James Comey timeline: From Clinton email scandal to Russia
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
More Video