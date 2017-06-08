A motorcyclist is dead after losing control in northeast Houston overnight.Investigators said the man riding the motorcycle struck a curb and flew off the bike around 2:40 a.m. on the East Belt near Highway 90.It appears the man was on the feeder road and was trying to get onto the highway when he lost control.Officers said the man slid about 100 feet across the roadway before coming to a stop.The man was not wearing a helmet, and suffered severe head injuries.The motorcyclist died at the scene. We do not know the victim's age or identity.