Mother shot after suspect shoots into her home 13 times

A mother was shot when someone walked up to her house and fired more than a dozen times into her son's bedroom window.

Audrey Jimenez is hospitalized with a bullet in her left hip. Her husband, Renato Jimenez, told Eyewitness News she was asleep in her son's bedroom around 3 a.m. Monday when bullets tore through the window.

As she jumped out of bed, she was hit. Thankfully, 2-year-old Evan was asleep in another bedroom with Renato. Her daughter Emma, 7, was also unharmed. As many as 13 bullets flew through the room and pierced walls. One traveled all the way to the kitchen where it lodged in the refrigerator.
"This is crazy. We don't bother anybody. We just try to do our thing," said Renato Jimenez who wondered whether the shooter had the wrong house.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies responded to the home on Bellfield Manor near Highway 6 and W. Little York in northwest Harris County. Renato said when he heard his wife's screams, he jumped out of bed and grabbed his gun. He first checked on her and then tried to find the shooter.

"I didn't see anybody," he said.

Investigators have no suspects. A neighbor told them he saw a small car speed away. They are looking for surveillance video that might help identify a vehicle or the gunman. Jimenez shudders at what could have happened.

"Think about it. A small kid sleeping there," he said while pointing to the room. "Somebody shooting at him.Why? An innocent life.

